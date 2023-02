There have been a number of burglaries at Golf Clubs in North Tipp.

While these have happened across the district the most recent was in Roscrea earlier this week.

Close to midnight on Monday the 13th into Tuesday the 14th Roscrea Golf Club was broken into.

Gardaí are carrying out inquiries regarding this incident, harvesting CCTV and following definite lines of inquiry.

However, if you have any information you are asked to contact Roscrea Garda Station on 0505 24230.