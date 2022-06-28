Gardaí investigate theft of power tools from Clonmel construction site

Clonmel Gardaí are asking the public to be aware of power tools or garden implements being sold at knock down prices.

A construction site in the Glenconnor area had a variety of tools and equipment stolen from it between June 13th and June 14th.

Sgt Margaret Kelly says strimmer’s and a chainsaw also were reported stolen from a shed in the Poulavanogue area last week.

Items reported missing are as follows: Milwaukee power tools; multi-tool; mini grinder; reciprocating saw; a long-width STIHL consaw; a Hilti charger for a laser level; and a DeWalt skill-saw.

Sgt Kelly is appealing to the public to come forward if they may have seen or heard anything in connection to the thefts.

“Any carpenters or electricians know those items, and if these items are offered to you for sale at knock down prices, we’d ask you to contact us in Clonmel. Or, indeed, if you saw anything suspicious, we’d like to hear from you.”