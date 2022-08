A man required hospital treatment following an assault in Clonmel town centre last evening.

Gardaí were called to the scene at the junction of O’Connell Street and Sarsfield Street at around 7.20pm.

One person was taken to Tipperary University Hospital.

No arrests have been made.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to contact them on 052 6177640 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.