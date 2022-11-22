Gardaí continue to question a man in relation to Tipperary hit & run

A man remains in Garda custody in connection with a fatal hit & run near Templemore.

Investigations are also continuing into a crash involving a truck and a motorcycle near Clonmel yesterday morning.

Shortly after 1 o’clock on Monday morning Gardaí were alerted to reports of a man who had been located on the side of the R433 near the village of Clonmore.

The pedestrian in his 60s died from injuries sustained after he was struck by a vehicle which failed to remain at the scene – following Garda investigations a man in his early 20s was arrested and is being held at Thurles Garda station.

Meanwhile Gardaí have renewed their appeal for information in relation to a fatal crash near Clonmel.

A man in his 40s died following a collision between his motorcycle and a lorry on New Road, Lisronagh between Clonmel and Fethard.

Both vehicles were travelling towards Fethard at the time of the crash.

Gardaí in Clonmel would like to hear from anyone who was in the area around 10 o’clock yesterday morning – particularly any motorists who may have dash-cam footage.

Also any motorists who may have stopped at the scene or driven past the collision are asked to contact Clonmel Garda station on 052 6177640.