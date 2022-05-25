Gardaí in Clonmel find trailer 11 years after it was stolen

Gardaí in Clonmel have found a trailer 11 years after it was reported stolen.

Last Friday the trailer which belonged to a man from Clare was put up for sale online.

The original owner identified it as his own and Gardaí recovered the property.

A file is now being prepared for the DPP.

Speaking to Tipp Today Sergeant in Thurles Ray Moloney said this shows the importance of property marking :

” It just shows you the importance of reporting theft and other crimes no matter how small they are.”

“He remarked on the importance of marking his own property which you know we are always endorsing on the show.”