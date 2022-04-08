Gardaí in Clonmel appealing for witnesses to recent burglary

Gardaí at Clonmel are investigating a burglary that took place this week.

It happened in the Westcourt area of Clonmel on Tuesday between the hours of approximately 11pm and 12 midnight.

Gardaí are appealing for information on the case.

They are also warning of a number of bicycles thefts that are taking place in the town in recent weeks.

People are advised to lock up their bikes at night make sure they are secured when in public.

If you have any information or may have witnessed suspicious activity on either contact Clonmel Garda Station or the Garda Confidential Line, details on our website