Gardaí in Cahir seek public’s assistance after number of incidents

Gardaí in Cahir are seeking the public’s assistance in relation to a number of incidents.

Each of them occurred over the last number of weeks and Gardaí are investigations are ongoing.

Cahir Gardaí are looking to help in relation to a spate of thefts in the area recently.

The first of these was on the 7th of June, a number of power tools were stolen from a van parked under the flyover on the Tipperary Road, in Cahir.

Then, on the night of 12th of June, fuel was stolen from a tank in the New Inn area.

Gardaí would like to speak with anyone who may have passed through New Inn during that night and spotted anyone suspicious or suspicious vehicles in the area.

Finally, on Monday, the 13th of June, a Chainsaw was stolen from the Weir at The Mall in Cahir Town.

Anyone with any information relating to any of these incidents, is asked to contact Cahir Garda station on 052 7445630.