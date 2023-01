Gardaí are appealing for assistance in the investigation of a burglary in Clonmel on Monday.

The lock on a shed was forced open and the shed was entered in the Lisronagh area.

A number of garden tools were stolen including a Husqvarna Chain Saw and a Stihl Strimmer.

Gardaí are asking anyone who saw anything suspicious in that area, to contact them at Clonmel Garda Station- 052-6177640 or on the Garda Confidential Line – 1800 666111