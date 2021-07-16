Five in custody in relation to Upperchurch assault

Five people have been arrested in connection with an incident in the village of Upperchurch last month which left a teenager in intensive care.

Following investigations by Gardaí the five males were taken into custody this morning.

One man in his early 20s was arrested on suspicion of assault causing harm.

The other four – a juvenile and three in their early 20s – are being questioned about an associated incident of violent disorder.

They are being detained at various Garda stations around the county.

The victim of the assault on the night of Sunday June 27th is still in intensive care at Cork University Hospital.