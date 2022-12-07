Five arrested and drugs seized following Clonmel halting site raid

This morning investigating Gardaí from the Clonmel District assisted by members of the Garda Armed Support Unit, Garda Dog Unit, Garda Public Order Unit and Garda Stolen Vehicle Investigation Unit, took part in an intelligence led operation in the Heywood / Ardgeeha areas of Clonmel.

Gardaí were supported by members of the Irish Defence Forces (First Field Engineers Company, Collins Barracks, Co Cork), Officers of Custom and Revenue Service and members from the ISPCA.

Investigating Gardaí carried out a total of eight searches under warrant and seized three suspected caravans with an estimated value in excess of €80,000 Euro. In addition suspected controlled drugs with an estimated street value in excess €2,000 Euro were seized.

Members of the ISPCA rescued fifteen dogs and three horses under the Animal Health and Welfare Act.

Investigating Gardaí have also arrested five persons in relation to a number of alleged offences, namely, Assault Causing Harm, Possession of Drugs for Sale and Supply, Possession of Stolen Property and Obstruction under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

These persons are currently detained at various Garda Stations in the Tipperary Division.

Officers of Revenue Customs Services also made a number of detections on private vehicles allegedly using marked Gas oil.