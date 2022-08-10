Filling stations report increase in ‘drive offs’

There has been a marked increase in ‘drive offs’ from filling station forecourts in Tipperary over recent weeks.

Last month there were a number of reports to Gardaí from local petrol stations including one for €107, and another for €88 in Newport.

Sergeant Margaret Kelly from Clonmel Garda Station says these are only two of the multiple reports they have gotten and they are following up on all incidents.

She is warning garage owners to be both careful and vigilant of those at their pumps especially with the current cost of fuel.