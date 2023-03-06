Fears vacant commercial area in Clonmel may become a no-go area

Acts of wanton vandalism at Market Place in Clonmel has left people afraid to enter that area of the town.

That’s the view of Fr Michael Toomey who lives nearby.

Many of the vacant commercial units in the pedestrianised area have had windows and doors broken in recent weeks.

Speaking on Tipp Today earlier Fr Michael expressed concerns that the Market Place area could end up like the Clonmel Arms site.

“That’s exactly what happened at the Clonmel Arms – people saying its very sad its been closed and gradually windows were being smashed and then people were living in there and doors being broken and there was a fire and then someone died.

“I can see what’s happening in Market Place – so can everybody else.

The owners – they don’t seem to care. That’s fine, that’s their property and they can do what they like but when peoples safety is coming into play someone has to do something, someone has to take a lead on it and are they going to wait until something happens.”

Meanwhile a meeting took place last week between the owners of the Market Place precinct in Clonmel and the local authority.

Dublin based Remcoll Group purchased Market Place following the collapse of the Celtic Tiger.

Clonmel Councillor and local auctioneer and estate agent John Fitzgerald told Tipp Today earlier that Remcoll do have plans for the site.

“I understand they want a mixed usage of residential and some commercial there because as you know commercial space – there’s not a huge call for it in town given that there’s some much vacancy in the town so if there was less commercial units up there and more residential which is on low supply we maintain that the place would come back to life again.”