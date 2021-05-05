Emotional appeal for return of caravan stolen in Tipp this week

A Tipperary woman has made an impassioned plea for the return of a caravan – and more importantly its contents – which were stolen near Fethard earlier this week.

The 4-berth Sterling Elise caravan was taken sometime between midnight and 6 o’clock yesterday morning from the Tullamaine area.

The thieves removed a gate and fencing to gain access to the caravan and are believed to have left in the direction of Cashel.

Mandy says the contents of the caravan are of particular sentimental value.

“My husbands brother died tragically two years ago – he was only 37 when he died.”

“We’re doing a bit of renovating in the house and we took all his stuff out because we didn’t want it getting destroyed and we put it all in the caravan because it would be secure there.”

“To think that somebody can come in and take all his belongings – that’s all we have belong to him. And they probably don’t even care about it.”