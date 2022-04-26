Eight Tipperary men due in court in relation to serious assault

Eight young men are due to appear in court today in connection with a serious assault in County Tipperary.

The incident happened in the village of Upperchurch on June 27th last year – a 19 year old man suffered life threatening injuries in the attack.

He spent some time in the Intensive Care Unit at Cork University Hospital.

Eight men – ranging in age from 18 to 20 – are due to appear before Thurles District Court this morning charged with violent disorder.

One of them has also been charged with assault causing serious harm.

All of the accused are from County Tipperary.