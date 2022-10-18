Eight Tipp men have Book of Evidence served on them

The Book of Evidence has been served on eight young men charged in connection with a serious assault in a mid-Tipp village.

The incident happened in Upperchurch on June 27th last year.

They appeared in court this morning and have been sent forward for trial to the current session of Nenagh Circuit Court.

Those before the court were:

Aaron Breen, Freighduff, Cashel

Brian O’Dwyer, Prices Lot, Cashel

Sean Ryan, Beech View, The Commons, Cashel

Joseph O’Donoghue, Drombane Cross, Drombane, Thurles

AJ Shanahan, Seskin, Upperchurch, Thurles

Joseph Burke, Roskeen, Drombane

Aidan Slattery, Brocka, Ballycahill, Thurles

Patrick Burke, Roskeen, Drombane

They have all been charged with violent disorder contrary to section 15 of the criminal justice public order act 1994.

Patrick Burke is also charged with assault causing serious harm to Ross Whelan who was 19 at the time of the attack.