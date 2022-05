€17,000 worth of cannabis plants have been found in Ballypatrick.

Officers from Clonmel Garda District’s Drugs Unit found the stash being grown at a house in the rural area at 6pm on Sunday.

A woman in her early 30s has been arrested by Gardaí in connection with the discovery and she was detained at Clonmel Garda Station for questioning.

She was subsequently released without charge late on Sunday night pending the submission of a file on the case to the DPP.