Drugs seized in Roscrea raids

Files are being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions following a series of Garda raids on premises in the Roscrea area.

Cannabis, cocaine and traces of heroin were among a number of substances found during the operation.

Gardaí in Roscrea carried out searches of 6 separate addresses simultaneously last Thursday, May 12th.

They were part of an ongoing investigation into the sale and supply of drugs in the Roscrea area.

Quantities of cannabis, cocaine and traces of heroin, subject to analysis, were located at various addresses along with evidence as to the sale and supply of these controlled drugs.

Two terriers were also seized as Gardaí were not satisfied with the welfare of the animals who have since been passed on to the ISPCA following an assessment by a local vet.

A vehicle was also seized following the searches after members of the Divisional Roads Policing Unit detected a number of traffic offences.

One male was also arrested on foot of an outstanding Bench Warrant and files are being prepared for the DPP following the searches.

Investigations are continuing and Gardaí are asking anyone with information to contact them on (0505) 24230.