A motorist is facing a litany of charges after being stopped by the Roads Policing Unit in Nenagh yesterday.

The driver initially came to the Gardaí’s attention for not wearing a seatbelt.

However it transpired they also had no driving licence or insurance while the car had no NCT or tax.

The driver also failed a roadside breath test and was found to be almost nine times over the legal limit for alcohol.

The car was seized and the driver will appear in court at a later date.