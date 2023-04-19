Date set for defamation case against Tipp solicitors

A date has been set for a defamation case against the Tipperary based President of the Law Society.

The case against Maura Derivan is being taken by Carrick on Suir accountant Bobby Fitzgerald.

This case was taken over 13 years ago by Mr Fitzgerald, head partner of Fitzgerald Fleming Long Accountants in Carrick on Suir.

He is suing Maura Derivan and her husband for €50,000 for alleged defamation of character.

The Circuit Civil Court has this week confirmed that a trial would start on November 1 next.

Judge John O’Connor, who has stated he is unable to hear the case because he knows the Derivans, said other judges had recused themselves from being listed to deal with the trial.

Fitzgerald initiated the defamation case against the Derivans, who practise as Derivan Sexton and Co Solicitors, and another defendant, Bernard Brophy arising from written correspondence allegedly initiated and published by Derivan Sexton and Co in matters relating to their client, Mr Brophy, concerning the proposed purchase of a development unit by Brophy and involving Fitzgerald’s company.

A full defence, denying all and any issues relating to the alleged defamation against Fitzgerald, has been entered on behalf of the Derivans and Brophy, a plasterer of Owning, Piltown, Co Kilkenny.