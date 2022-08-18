Criminal Damage incidents under investigation

Gardaí are dealing with a number of criminal damage reports across Tipperary.

CCTV footage has been successful in the arrest of one report of criminal damage, but Gardaí are appealing to the public for information for assistance with other incidents.

Gardaí in the Tipperary Town District received a report of a smashed window at the Amber filling station on the Bansha Road.

CCTV showed the suspect, who was wearing a balaclava, break the window, and leave without gaining entry.

Sgt in Charge at Nenagh Garda station, Declan O’Carroll, is requesting that anyone who may have noticed anything suspicious on August 11th at around 4.30am to come forward.

In the Nenagh district, Gardaí are looking into a number of reports of criminal damage in the area.

Overnight between August 5th and 6th, the rear door of a business premises at Batchelors Walk was damaged.

While Gardaí await the CCTV footage, they are seeking the assistance of any witnesses.

The same week, between August 5th and 8th, a digger was reported damaged in Dromlin Village in Nenagh.

On August 7th, witnesses saw two men interfering with a car in Cluain Muileann, Nenagh, at around midnight.

The men fled the scene when they realised that they had been witnessed.

In Roscrea, a man was arrested for the criminal damage of a property on August 6th and was later charged in court.

Anyone who has any information related to these reports should contact their local Garda station or call the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111.