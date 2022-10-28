Court hears: Two Tipperary men ‘violently’ resisted arrest

Two men wearing snoods, gloves and baseball caps violently resisted arrest when they were met by the Emergency Response Unit (ERU) as they attempted to carry out a targeted robbery at a house which they believed contained a large amount of cash in Bandon, Co Cork.

Cork Circuit Criminal Court heard Larry O’Connor of An Duiche, Scahelene, Tipperary town, and Patrick Harty, of Mountain View, Bansha Road, Tipperary, arrived at the scene of the burglary in Bandon on January 21 last in a high-powered Audi A3 car with cloned registration plates.

Inspector Andrew Lyons said gardaí had become concerned following a number in burglaries in Munster in January of this year.

An operation was put in place and Mr O’Connor and Mr Harty and three associates, two of whom were juveniles, arrived in Bandon having made the journey from Cashel. The men had been captured on CCTV in Cashel putting fuel in the vehicle.

On their way from Cashel to Cork, they stopped and put false plates on the vehicle. The men were captured on CCTV driving up and down the street for 40 minutes before they broke in to the unoccupied house at 4.50pm.

Patrick Harty, 27, and Larry O’Connor, 32, and a juvenile broke the lock to get in to the house. Insp Lyons said when the ERU went to the house, Larry O’Connor ran out the front door holding a crowbar. He collided with a garda and dragged him down three steps before he was restrained.

Insp Lyons said that Larry O’Connor is married with two children and abuses alcohol and drugs. He said O’Connor, who has 85 previous convictions, has been engaged in serious criminal activity.

O’Connor was on bail at the time of the alleged offence in relation to an aggravated burglary in Newcastle, Co Limerick, for which he subsequently received a 12-year prison sentence.

Insp Lyons said Patrick Harty tried to get away from gardaí via a back window. He also violently resisted arrest.

The Audi car was seized and search. A litre bottle of Dettol was found which gardaí believe was due to be used to forensically clean the house of evidence before the men left, having ransacked the property.

The Audi car was seized and search. A litre bottle of Dettol was found which gardaí believe was due to be used to forensically clean the house of evidence before the men left, having ransacked the property.

Gloves, a screw driver and the original registration plate were also recovered. Gardaí believe the car was purchased for the sole purpose of committing crime.

Mr Harty was on bail on road traffic offences at the time of the offence. The married father of three has 25 previous convictions, four of which are for burglary.

Insp Lyons said the men had been stopped from ransacking the property.

Ray Boland, SC, defence barrister for Larry O’Connor, said his client was “genuinely remorseful” for his actions.

He said that as his client was in custody for another offence until 2029, a second sentence would be “the equivalent of a life sentence”.

The court heard Harty had no employment history. His barrister Jane Hyland SC said her client suffers from anxiety and depression.

Both men had collected compensation of €150 to cover the cost of the broken lock. The homeowner has the option of taking the funds or donating it to charity.

Judge Helen Boyle said she needed time to consider her sentence. She remanded both men in custody for sentencing on November 21 next.

Both men have pleaded guilty to burglary and possession of articles, while Mr Harty also entered a plea to a charge of criminal damage