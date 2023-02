Three people have appeared in court in connection with a spate of burglaries from golf clubs in a number of counties including Tipperary.

35 year old Mihaela Calin, her 28 year old fiancé Daniel Manea and 19 year old Daniel Matei appeared before Tullamore District Court yesterday.

All three have an address at Brookville, Hunters Lodge in Ashbourne, Co Meath.

Among the golf clubs targeted were Roscrea, Portumna and Birr.

They are due in court again tomorrow morning.