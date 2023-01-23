Council may have to take legal action against owners of former Clonmel supermarket site

The owners of the former Superquinn building in Clonmel could be penalised for failing to engage with the council.

In recent months there have been calls for Remcoll Capital Ltd to board up and seal off the old supermarket following a number of break-ins and anti-social behaviour at the site.

At the January meeting of Clonmel Borough District, the administrator Carol Creighton said the company had failed to set a date for a meeting with the local authority and they may now have to go the legal route.

This would involve putting them on a register, a form of sanction and possibly lead to the building being listed under as an official derelict site.