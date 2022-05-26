Coolmore and Ballydoyle take action over contaminated feed.

The world renowned Tipperary based Coolmore Stud and trainer Aidan O’Brien are suing a feed supplier over a banned substance in a contaminated product supplied by them.

In all eight companies linked to Coolmore Stud near Fethard and Ballydoyle outside Rosegreen are taking action against Glanbia Foods Ireland.

They issued proceedings in the High Court earlier this week.

Eleven horses trained at Ballydoyle were forced out of Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe meeting in France in 2020 after the banned substance Zilpaterol was found in their systems by a French lab before they were due to race.

The contamination was blamed on molasses used in the manufacture of the feed.