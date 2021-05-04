Concern at recent farm animal thefts in North Tipperary area

A number of thefts of farm animals in the North Tipp area are a cause for concern according to a local farm leader.

A farmer near Cloughjordan discovered that seven Friesian heifers were missing last Saturday morning. These were later discovered three miles away on Sunday night with signs that they had been dropped off in a trailer.

Two weeks ago eleven calves were taken from a farm near Roscrea which again were found nearby.

North Tipperary IFA Chairperson Imelda Walsh says these incidents together with a number of sheep thefts in Wicklow is worrying.

“The fact that we’ve had two such incidents in the recent weeks is alarming – it is very, very worrying.”

“It’s hugely concerning because before Christmas there had been quite a number of sheep stolen in the Wicklow area. Sheep had obviously gotten very expensive and that was the reason behind it. I suppose it was easier to find a home for sheep than it is to find a home for calves or cattle of that nature.”