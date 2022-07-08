Concern over increase in anti-social behaviour across Tipperary

Local councillors say that anti-social behaviour is an issue in towns in Tipperary.

Cllrs. Michael Anglim and Andy Moloney said there is a concern about people damaging public property and acting recklessly in their District of Cahir.

Fianna Fail’s Michael Anglim told Tipp Today that the playground equipment in Ardfinnan was damaged this week and that it wasn’t the result of small children, who the playground was intended for.

Cllr Moloney admitted there is also an issue with graffiti in the Cahir district and that it’s “everybody’s responsibility” to make the local areas a nice place to live.

The newly elected Cathaoirleach, Cllr Anglim, said this is not the first time an incident like this has taken place and he would encourage anyone who witnesses this kind of behaviour to call the council.

“God be good to her, there was a young lady in Galway killed playing camogie by a tragic accident with a sliothar. If a football or a sliothar hit 4 or 5-year-old in the head and they didn’t see it coming, you have a disater on your hands

“You’ve got the playground there, the village green across the road and there’s goal posts there. I sound angry about it, because I am. It’s not on.”