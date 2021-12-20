Community service order for Tipp man who dumped septic tank contents on public road

A Cashel man has been convicted of illegally disposing of the contents of domestic septic tanks along a public road in County Tipperary.

Gardaí received reports on March 10th last of the contents of septic tanks being dumped along a three or four kilometre stretch of the R639 between Cahir and Cashel.

Not only is this activity illegal but it also poses a significant risk to human health along with environmental damage.

Maurice Kavanagh with an address at Ballinahinch, Cashel appeared before Waterford Circuit Court on Friday in connection with the incident.

He was given 100 hours community service in lieu of 3 months in prison.

Gardaí at Cahir are reminding owners of septic tanks that they must satisfy themselves that a person providing such services is doing so in accordance with Local Authority Regulations.

People are being asked to report any such occurrences to their Local Authority or nearest Garda Station.