Clonmel Superintendent admits more can be done to tackle crime

The Superintendent in charge of the Clonmel District says it’s up to both Gardaí and members of the public to tackle incidents of intimidation and theft in the area.

It follows a packed public meeting in Monroe last week where locals highlighted their fears and concerns about gangs roving the area.

Superintendent Willie Leahy says while Gardaí need to investigate all incidents, if there wasn’t a market for stolen property then the number of thefts would fall.

He spoke at length on Tipp Today earlier on the issue and how the incidents are and should be dealt with.

“Did we provide the correct service in some occasions? Most definitely not, most definitely not.

“Did we provide a service and do work that the injured party or the victim wasn’t aware of? Most certainly.

“I suppose one of our Achilles Heel from time to time is that we do a lot of good work but we never go back to the victim – even though we’re victim orientated and centred at the moment which is a big improvement but there are some victims who aren’t getting an update as regards exactly what we did.

“We can’t solve every crime but most certainly we should try.”