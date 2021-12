Gardaí in Clonmel are appealing for the publics help in relation to an incident in the town last night.

A man was disturbed in a car which had been left unlocked at 11pm.

The Gardaí would like to hear from anyone who may have seen a male acting suspiciously around that time between the Western Road and Abbey Road area of Clonmel.

They can be contacted on 052 6177640.