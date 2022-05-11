Clonmel Gardaí appealing for information on incident involving silver Golf

Gardaí in Clonmel are appealing for information on an incident involving a silver Golf last week.

On Monday the 9th the Golf was going towards the Cahir road when it hit a blue Skoda before skidding across the road and colliding with a mini bus.

It then took off in the direction of the Poppyfields.

Sergeant for Clonmel Margaret Kelly is appealing for witnesses to the incident which occurred at 3.30pm that afternoon :

” Which as you can imagine would be a busy time for schools and that coming out and everyone else going about their business.”

” If anyone had dashcam footage of a silver golf at that time it would be much appreciated as it would really help with out investigation.”