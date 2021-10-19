Clonmel assault under investigation

Gardaí are appealing for information after a man was hospitalised in a suspected assault in Clonmel yesterday afternoon (Monday).

The man in his 20s is believed to have been attacked by another man at around 12.15 near the Dungarvan Road roundabout, with the scuffle even crossing the road at the time.

The victim is understood to have suffered a suspected broken nose, as well as other cuts and bruises.

Any witnesses or people who noticed suspicious behaviour in the area at the time is asked to contact Clonmel Garda Station on 052 6177640.