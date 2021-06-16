Catalytic converters stolen from west Tipp scrap yard

The theft of catalytic converters in Tipperary remains a regular issue for Gardaí in the county.

Members of the Tipp Town station are appealing for help after a scrapyard in Bansha was broken into in the early hours of Thursday June 3rd, and four catalytic converters were subsequently taken.

Sergeant Declan O’Carroll outlined the details on Tipp Today earlier.

“The owner observed males in around the scrapyard on remote CCTV. On arrival he found the locks to the front door of the garage had been cut and entry gained and four catalytic converters stolen along with the CCTV hard drive.”

“The suspects had gone on the arrival of Gardaí – this occurred at about 1.06am and any person who may have noticed anything suspicious is asked to contact Bansha Garda Station.”