A man has been questioned following a drug seizure in Tipperary Town

A property in the town was searched yesterday by members of the Tipperary Town Garda Drugs Unit assisted by the Cork Dog Unit and the Divisional Crime Task Force.

Cannabis with an approximate value of €3,500 was recovered during the operation while €4,450 in cash was also seized.

A local man in his 30s was taken into custody – he has since been released and a file will be sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions.