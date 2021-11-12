Case for Tipp to have its own Garda HQ raised in the Dáil

A Tipperary TD has called on the Government to re-examine the placement of Tipperary’s Garda Headquarters in Clare.

Labour Leader Alan Kelly brought the issue up in the Dáil, saying that the county is too vast and needs its own HQ.

He said that to travel from Ballyvaughan in Clare to Carrick-on-Suir would be a major journey and Tipp needs its own Garda headquarters to be based here.

“Some of the new Garda division headquarters and areas, are mental and I don’t say that lightly, it’s crazy.

“The AGSI, have brought to attention issues in relation to the new division in Cork, in Monaghan, Louth, Meath, Westmeath, Laois, Offaly and Kildare, but the one for my own county is in Clare, it’s insane.

“Also that the headquarters are in Ennis, so you’ve a headquarters in Limerick, Ennis, Galway, the county, which a lot of business and traffic goes through – Tipperary, hasn’t got a headquarters.”

He cited the example of going from Ballyvaughan in Clare to Carrick-on-Suir saying that “the scale of the division is too big.”

Minister Simon Coveney has committed to bringing the matter before the Minister for Justice.