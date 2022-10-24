Carrick on Suir Gardaí seek assistance after firework incident

Carrick on Suir Gardaí are looking for assistance after a young person was hit with a firework.

This incident happened on Wednesday evening in the Ballylynch area of the town and the person was injured by the firework.

Anyone who may have witnessed this or who may have information ais asked to contact Clonmel Garda Station on 052 6177640.

Alernatively people can call the Garda Confidential line.

Local Gardaí are reminding the public that with Halloween approaching it is important to recognize the dangers associated with the use of illegal fireworks.