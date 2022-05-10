Carrick DIL organisers critical of vandalism

Locals in Carrick on Suir have expressed anger and disappointment at an act of vandalism in the town ahead of the Darkness Into Light walk last Saturday.

It was part of the nationwide fundraiser for Pieta House which was taking place in-person for the first time since 2019.

As part of the event the organisers placed lights along the route ahead of the event – however they discovered shortly before the walk got underway that a number of them had been smashed or thrown into the river.

Eddie spoke on Tipp Today of their disappointment at the wanton vandalism which he says was carried out by a group of teenagers.

“As the walk was leaving I went out to check the route and talk to some of the stewards – I did the route kind of backwards – and sitting on the wall of a garage forecourt was maybe 15 or 16 kids between 13 and 16 years of age.

“These were kids that were out all night with hurleys and balls pucking them around the streets.”