Call for increased Garda visibility to tackle rural crime

A former Tipperary farm leader says rural crime can only be tackled through greater Garda presence.

Imelda Walsh was previously the North Tipperary IFA chair, and was reacting to the outpouring of anger and frustration seen in Monroe last week during a meeting on crime and intimidation in the area.

She says that those committing the crimes seem to have all of the rights and go in and out of the system like a revolving door.

Speaking to Tipp Today she said that farmers have caught people scoping out their land but feel they have nowhere to go.

She wants to see more Garda visibility as was seen throughout Covid.

“We saw during Covid there was a greater Garda presence that time because the young Gardaí, the trainee Gardaí in Templemore were out helping An Garda Siochana… all the resources could be put in place that time to stop people going outside 5km when there are criminals at bay there seems to be an issue in relation to dealing with it… it’s hugely frustrating.”