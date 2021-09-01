Cahir Superintendent says station restructuring may lead to better local policing

Garda stations in Ballyporeen and Clogheen are not closing, despite local rumours circulating.

The two Gardaí currently stationed in each village are to be redeployed back to Cahir and Cashel from the start of October.

Speaking on Tipp Today this morning, Superintendent Denis Whelan reassured people that there will be designated community hours in both stations.

There is one Garda stationed in Ballyporeen and one in Clogheen, but from October 3rd, both will be redeployed back to Cahir and Cashel.

In November of 2019, on a visit to Thurles for a Joint Policing Committee meeting, Garda Commissioner Drew Harris pledged that no Garda stations in Tipperary would close.

Speaking on Tipp Today earlier, Superintendent in Cahir, Denis Whelan said that this isn’t bad news for the communities.

“While you would call them dedicated Gardaí for Ballyporeen and Clogheen, in effect, they are being pulled into Cahir and Cashel, maybe 70 or 80% of the time. It’s just putting a structure in place for something that’s already happening.

“I honestly feel, and especially for the people of Clogheen and Ballyporeen, that you’ve nothing to fear in this move, this will not affect your policing service.

“In fact, I believe it will improve your policing service. Not only will you be getting attention from the guards in Cahir and Cashel in the patrol cars and out on the beat, but you’ll also be covered by the Community Policing units.”

Cathaoirleach of Tipperary County Council, Clogheen based Fine Gael Councillor Marie Murphy said that the news yesterday was a big blow initially, as she feared the loss of another local amenity.

“To be perfectly honest, I was really shocked at the sudden announcement and really taken aback because both Garda stations in Clogheen and Ballyporeen, have seen significant investment over the past couple of years, particularly since Superintendent Whelan came to the district.

“My reaction was good God another vital service gone from the village.

“I highlighted various other issues to him (Superintendent Whelan) and I wanted to ensure there would be regular opening hours maintained.”

Cllr Murphy pledged on Tipp Today to keep on top of this issue and to reassess things in six months’ time.

“He gave me a commitment that the stations in Clogheen and Ballyporeen will be manned by the community policing unit under Sergeant Ray Moloney.

“I’ll be checking to make sure and I’ll be holding Superintendent Whelan to his commitment that the community policing will operate more regular hours in both stations and also Superintendent Whelan said that there would be more regular Garda patrols in the area.