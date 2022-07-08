CAB report highlights operations in Tipperary

Tipperary featured strongly in activity by the Criminal Assets Bureau last year.

The bureau handed more than €5.5 million back to the Exchequer last year including over €4 million in revenue settlements, while €1.1 million was from the proceeds of crime.

Seven houses were confiscated – including one in Tipperary Town from a Chinese cannabis dealing gang.

Money laundering through the motor trade was also a focus for CAB in 2021 – it confiscated 84 cars seized from a car dealership in Co Tipperary

The Bureau is investigating almost 18-hundred targets, including 27 individuals or crime gangs not resident in Ireland.