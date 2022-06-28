Browne urges government to deliver on plans to tackle domestic abuse

A Tipperary TD says the Government needs to deliver on a new ‘zero tolerance strategy’ which would see jail terms of up to 10 years for domestic abusers.

Cabinet is to sign off on the plan to tackle domestic, sexual and gender based violence which will see maximum sentences for assault causing harm doubled.

The number of places available in women’s refuges will also rise from 141 to 280.

Cashel based Sinn Féin Deputy Martin Browne says such promises have been made in the past but not followed through.

“Every delay that a Government or Minister drags these reports or strategies out – there are people actually living in fear of what’s happening in the home, in workplace and that.

“So that’s why we were asking that they move on and start implementing these strategies – there’s no point in having strategies that will finish up on a shelf collecting dust so that’s why were putting pressure on. It was promised in 2017 under Minister Charlie Flanagan.”