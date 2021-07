The ongoing problem of bogus phone calls in Tipperary has taken another twist.

This morning a person in the Premier County received a call from what showed up as the Tipperary Town Garda station phone number.

The caller claimed to be a member of the force and told the victim they had caused trouble before getting around to seeking their bank details.

Gardaí in Tipp Town are reminding members of the public that no Government agency will ask for bank details over the phone.