Blackwell: society has questions to answer in relation to attacks on women

The attack on a teenager in County Kilkenny has added to the sense of fear among the public coming as it does in the wake of the murder of Aishling Murphy.

That’s according to CEO of the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre Noeline Blackwell from Tipperary.

Gardaí are continuing efforts to locate the man following the assault on a 17 year old girl near Johnstown around midday yesterday.

Noeline Blackwell says society has questions to answer in relation to such attacks.

“We’ve all become complacent in the idea that women should have to mind themselves more than men.

“They are brought up differently to mind themselves more than men and I think maybe Ashling Murphy’s death maybe just at a very crucial time highlighted a conversation asking really why is it allowed for women to suffer through having to take an extra risk.”