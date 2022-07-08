Arrests following thefts in Clonmel and Carrick on Suir

Clonmel Gardaí are investigating a number of thefts and burglaries over the last two weeks.

The first of these cases happened in the Clonagoose area of Mullinahone between June 25th and 26th last.

Sergeant Margaret Kelly told Tipp FM that parts were stolen from a Transit van and suspects they may offered for sale on social media and is appealing to the public to come forward if they see the items for sale.

On July 1st between 4pm and 5pm a number of items were from St Oliver’s Church in Clonmel – they included a shrine in the shape of a candleholder and a money box.

There are two other cases in the district where the culprits have been charged for their offences.

A man has been arrested for stealing a purse in the Clonmel Leisure Complex after he was identified through CCTV and is due to appear in court.

And finally a woman has been arrested for the burglary of a house in the Carrick Beg area of Carrick-on-Suir.

She was subsequently charged and is scheduled to appear in court.