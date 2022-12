Gardaí in Tipperary Town have thanked the public for their help following a recent theft.

Two people have been identified and arrested in connection with the theft of a handbag from an elderly lady in the Market Yard in the town last Wednesday.

The victim was said to be shaken but uninjured following the incident.

Her handbag has also since been recovered.

Gardaí in Tipperary Town would like to thank those who assisted the investigation in helping bring this to a swift conclusion.