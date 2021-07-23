Arrest made as part of investigation into firing of weapon in Carrick on Suir

Investigations are continuing into the discharge of a weapon in Carrick on Suir earlier this week.

Gardaí were informed of shots being fired on the railway line at St Johns in the town last Tuesday evening.

Officers from Carrick and Clonmel responded after witnesses reported seeing two males on the line in possession of a firearm and that 4 shots had been discharged from the gun.

Gardaí later executed two search warrants at two houses in the locality. During the course of these searches a small quantity of drugs were recovered.

A man in his late 20s was arrested and detained at Clonmel Garda Station – he has since been released and a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Investigating Gardaí are asking anyone with any information in relation to this incident to contact Clonmel Garda station on 0526177640.