Arrest following Tipperary drug seizure

Almost €10,000 worth of amphetamines and cash were seized by Gardaí in south Tipp.

It follows a search under warrant at an address in the Ninemilehouse area at around 11.30 yesterday morning.

Amphetamines with an estimated street value of €8,000 were seized, along with €1,900 in cash, mobile phones, a small quantity of tablets and a digital scales.

A man in his 30s was arrested at the scene and was questioned at Clonmel Garda Station.

He has since been released and a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.