A man was arrested following a search at a property in Templemore yesterday afternoon.

Members of the Divisional Drugs Unit assisted by local units and the Regional dog unit were involved in the coordinated operation shortly after lunchtime.

Cocaine and Cannabis valued at approximately €8,000 was seized.

A man in his 20s was arrested, questioned and subsequently charged in connection with the seizure.

It was part of Operation Tara which is targeting the sale and supply of controlled drugs.