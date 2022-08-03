Arrest following Clonmel drug seizure

Gardaí have today carried out searches at a number of locations in Clonmel.

Members of the District Drugs Unit assisted by other local units carried out coordinated searches in the Old Bridge area of the town this morning on foot of a warrant.

During the search of one of the properties crack cocaine valued at approximately €800 was seized along with a significant sum of cash.

A man in his 20s was arrested at the scene and remains in custody this afternoon.

The searches were conducted as part of Operation Tara, the goal of which is to protect communities from the scourge of illegal drugs in line with An Garda Siochana’s mission of Keeping People Safe.