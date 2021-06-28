Arrest following aggravated burglary in Clonmel

A man is due in court today in connection with an aggravated burglary in Clonmel over the weekend.

The incident occurred in the Glenconnor area of the town on Saturday when a man entered a private house and assaulted a female occupant.

A male was arrested at the scene by Clonmel Gardaí and has since been charged with offences of Aggravated Burglary, Burglary, Assault Causing Harm, 3 counts of Criminal Damage and 3 counts contrary to Section 11 of the Firearms and Offensive Weapons Act.

He has been remanded in custody to appear before Clonmel District Court today.

Gardaí are appealing to any person who may have witnessed this incident to contact them on 052 6177640.