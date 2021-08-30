Appeal for witnesses to Nenagh robbery

Gardaí are investigating a robbery from a business premises in Nenagh last night.

The incident happened at the Centra store at the roundabout on the R445 – the Old Limerick Road – shortly after 10.30pm.

Superintendent Eddie Golden from Nenagh Garda Station says a sum of money was taken in raid.

“He went to the counter and demanded money from the shop assistant.”

“We believe that he was wearing a face mask with an exaggerated moustache on it. He was around 5 foot 9 inches in height and was dressed in black.”

“He left in the direction of Yewston Street which is just directly opposite the Centra”

Any information can be given to Nenagh Gardaí on 067 31 333.